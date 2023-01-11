Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Thomas Elliott starts 2023 Longreach Hospital births

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen and Thomas Elliott at the Longreach Hospital. Picture: Supplied

Thomas Elliott, born on January 3, has the honour of being the first baby born at the Longreach Hospital's maternity unit in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.