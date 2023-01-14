Ag educators look to future

Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Ag educators conference focuses on future workforce needs

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
January 15 2023 - 8:00am
The 2023 National Association of Agricultural Educators conference was held in Toowoomba at the University of Southern Queensland campus this week bringing together ag teachers from across Australia. QFF was pleased to support this important event. Our ag educators are front line when it comes to the agricultural industry being able to attract a future workforce and are making an important contribution to the future of agriculture in this country.

