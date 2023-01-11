The annual Bell race meeting was again a wonderful success, with a sensational crowd of over 1200 people enjoying a fine summer's afternoon of racing against the backdrop of the picturesque Bunya Mountains on Saturday.
Patrons travelled far and wide to attend, coming from far western Queensland through to Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
The marquees were booked out well before the races, with the crowd enjoying strong fields in the five-race program.
Bell Race Club president Nathan McNamara said the focus now turns to the centenary celebrations on January 6, 2024, with strong interest already shown by racegoers for the milestone.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
