Bell race meeting attracts a 1200-strong crowd

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 1:00pm
The annual Bell race meeting was again a wonderful success, with a sensational crowd of over 1200 people enjoying a fine summer's afternoon of racing against the backdrop of the picturesque Bunya Mountains on Saturday.

