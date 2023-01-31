Weaners will feature at Tamworth

Ali and George Duddy, pictured with 12-week-old son Will, took out the Virbac Weaner Challenge and Feature Sale last year with their outstanding quality Angus steers. Picture supplied

This is branded content for the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.



Cattle numbers are up and the industry has responded with four specialty weaner sales scheduled to be held at Tamworth from mid-February to late April this year.

Now the biggest cattle selling centre in New South Wales, the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange (TRLX) will kick-start its weaner program a week earlier than last year on Friday, February 17.

Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association (TLSAA) president, Angus Newcombe, said this first sale would cater for producers who wanted to wean early.

"There is plenty of weight on these early weaners due to the good seasonal conditions being experienced throughout New England, the North West and the top of the Hunter Valley region," he said.

It is expected the first sale will attract 2000 head of weaners from across these districts.

There will then be another 2000 going under the hammer at the annual Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service "Tag a Calf" sale on Friday, March 3.



This sale encourages vendors to support the lifesaving service by donating all or part of the proceeds from their sale to the charity.

This initiative has been running for almost 16 years, with the 2022 event raising about $15,000.



The biggest Tamworth weaner sale will be held on Friday, April 14, which is the tenth annual Virbac Weaner Challenge and Feature Sale.

Most of the weaners being put under the hammer will come from New England, where the season finishes a bit later, and TLSAA is expecting 3000-4000 head to be offered.

We have also had two very good consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022 and the quality of cattle this year will be outstanding. - Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association (TLSAA) president, Angus Newcombe

In 2022, the Virbac Weaner Challenge shield was won by George and Ali Duddy, from Willow Tree.



Receiving the top prize at a weaner challenge was probably the last thing American-born and bred Mrs Duddy had on her bucket list when she was living and working in the USA.



But then she met and married Mr Duddy and moved to the family farm, which celebrates 100 years in the Duddy family this year.

The Duddys won the Challenge with an outstanding line-up of quality Angus steers by top price Angus bulls out of the 2022 Texas Angus sale by Hudson Station cows.



The cows that bred the weaners were purchased from the first ever sale that Mrs Duddy attended and originated from the Duddy family herd at their western property, Keleendi.



Mr Duddy said the win was a credit to the hard work of his grandfather and great grandfather, and even more special since the passing of his father Robert the previous year.



The Virbac Weaner Challenge champion pen of heifers went to the Haling Family, of "Hillside Park" in Woolbrook, for their seven to nine-month-old heifers by Texas Angus bulls and these were described as "having exceptional growth for age".



The Haling heifers also won runner-up in the females, continuing their impressive track record.



Runner up in the Challenge steers was a pen of Charolais-cross weaners sold by PPA on account of W & DE Plevey.

The weaner sales will be wrapped up with a fourth sale on Friday, April 21.



Mr Newcombe said this was in direct response to higher numbers of weaners in the region.

"It is the first time for many years that we will have four specialty weaner sales at the TRLX and shows that local producers are continuing to re-build their herds post-drought," he said.

"We have also had two very good consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022 and the quality of cattle this year will be outstanding."



Mr Newcombe said a highlight for the TRLX in 2021-22 was being announced as the number one livestock selling centre in NSW, with 124,863 head of cattle processed through the facility in that 12-month period (according to the Meat & Livestock Australia 2021-22 Saleyard Survey).



This was up 23 per cent from 101,215 head of cattle in 2020-21 and cemented the exchange as the fastest-growing selling centre in the state.



TRLX now transacts 11 per cent of all cattle in NSW.

"This is an amazing achievement and is testament to the support we get from all the agents throughout New England, the North West and the Hunter Valley," Mr Newcombe said.

"We have 11 selling agents at the TRLX and many more that act on behalf of vendors putting stock up for sale.

"Considering only a few years ago we were placed at number seven in the state, we have come a long way in a short amount of time."



Mr Newcombe said the state-of-the-art TRLX facility had more than 300 watered selling pens that were all undercover with soft flooring.



He said animal welfare was a priority and agents had moved the start of sales forward by one hour to 10am to allow cattle to be loaded on the day of the sale, with most cattle reaching their destination in daylight hours.

"TRLX also offers a weaning facility with feedlot bunk style feed yards," he said.



Mr Newcombe said fortnightly store sales would continue up to the specialty weaner sales.



He said he was confident the cattle market would pick up in 2023, as seasonal conditions were good and overseas markets were settling down post-COVID and China relaxing its lockdown restrictions.