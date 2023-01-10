More than 20 years ago, Kara and Darcy Knudsen began their beef venture, agisting a few head of cattle on neighbouring properties, now they both run a business, team of staff and cattle across huge parcels of land in different parts of the state.
The family-run breeding and trading beef business was built on three important foundations: land, animal and people management.
"Our land management is very much about looking after it for next season and thereafter," she said.
"For the animal part, it's about getting the best production out our cattle.
"But I guess our main focus at the moment is really on that team culture and building a team around us.
"Building our team has been the best and hardest thing we've done, but we're so proud of what they have achieved."
Knudsen Cattle was established in 2002, when Darcy and Kara Knudsen agisted stock on family or neighbouring properties in the Western Downs region.
The operation is based out at their main property Rosehall at Mundubbera, which boasts 25kms of the Auburn River on its eastern Boundary.
It's a special place where Darcy and Kara reside with their two sons Tom and Jack.
Ms Knudsen said both her and Darcy grew up in the cattle industry and were from generational livestock families.
"We both came from that background and then we started our own business more than 20 years ago together," Ms Knudsen said.
"Our family really helped us out to get those first runs on the board and get established. We couldn't really have done it without them."
Their breeding herd has a strong Santa Gertrudis base, infused with Shorthorn.
Their strong focus on genetics means the Knudsens use a range of tools such as a Breedplan, morphology and structural soundness evaluation, when it comes to selection.
"Cattle are mainly purchased from local areas and backgrounded before heading to local feedlots for the export and domestic markets," Ms Knudsen said.
"Our Rosehall property was originally a breeding operation, but is now a base where we trade cattle.
"We have some breeders there and we also have some cattle on agistment."
In 2004, the Knudsen family purchased Elton Downs at Hughenden, which is now the hub for the family's northern aggregation, which includes properties: Mugwee, Saranac and Elvira.
"Our northern aggregation is mostly used for trading steers and heifers for the domestic and heavy feeder market," Ms Knudsen said.
"The herd is mostly made up of cross bred type cattle, with high Brahman content.
"We do sell to the live export market, but it's not a core part of the business and cattle from the north tend to go south now to the feedlot market on the Darling Downs."
The northern aggregation consists of 40,468 hectares (100,000 acres) across the Mitchell and Flinders downs country.
"This property relies on the monsoonal and cyclonic activity often dubbed the wet season, for this reason and its geographical location (close to available cattle) means it is ideally situated as a trading operation, with some breeders," Ms Knudsen said.
"For our northern properties, cattle are usually sourced from further north in the Gulf, and surrounding area.
Knudsen Cattle are focused on balancing the complex environmental and biodiversity factors, which Ms Knudsen said will ensure their business long term sustainability.
"We try to base our business decisions on facts and not on emotions," she said.
"We base our land management decisions on how much grass we have in the paddock and we're just thinking ahead all the time and making those decisions early and sticking to those decisions.
"We make decisions early and on a regular basis, especially in the north, where it's really climatically variable and it's how you have to manage that land.
"That's why we have a lot more trading cattle in the north, because it's easier to manage during the season with that type of cattle."
Some methods Knudsen Cattle have incorporated into their operation to better manage the land are spelling pasture, controlled burns, fencing to land types and stocking rates.
"As an extensive pastoral industry, in northern Australia, we rely entirely on native pasture," Ms Knudsen said.
"At our Rosehall property, a combination of native pastures and improved pastures are used, mechanical pasture renovation helps improve water infiltration.
"It pays to care for the land, and it's a priority for us here at Knudsen Cattle, hence, making it a fundamental pillar to how we operate."
Challenged by a restricted labour force, Ms Knudsen said they've developed their operation in order to adapt quickly to the changing environment.
"The philosophy of a beef business is, we fail often, but we fail small, so we're often really happy to try new things," she said.
"I think a combination of being able to adapt and change quickly with whatever is changing in our environment, whether that's the economy or the labour force, it's trying to change much quicker than everybody else.
"Developing those relationships with people who can give us good advice has been very much a big part of our success -other people's knowledge, not ours."
At the Knudsen's Elton Downs property, their manager Trevor Pugh looks after the 91,000 acres near Stamford, which has been impacted by the prickly acacia.
Over six years, with guidance from the desert channels group and Southern Gulf NRM, the Elton Downs team have implemented weed management programs such as basal spraying with access and diesel to control the pest tree.
Ms Knudsen said they've had great success in eliminating the pest
"It is a challenge, you just have to be relentless with it and you have to continue to keep going at it every year," she said.
"Three large paddocks have been really cleaned up and the fourth place, we only bought 18 months ago, that's where we'll focus most our attention."
Knudsen Cattle are also active in the seedstock industry, purchasing Santa Gertrudis bulls from several studs including: Gyranda, Eidsvold Station, and Rosevale.
"We've been purchasing bulls from these operations for most of the 20 years that we've been operating," Ms Knudsen said.
"We have a philosophy around genetics and it doesn't matter what breed, but we buy bulls that have EBVs and are backed by science and morphology.
"At the end of the day, it's about what it costs to put a calf on the ground and we think the better bulls will go well with better cows and the calves out of them will form the next phase of our genetic program."
With a commercial focus, the Knudsens are continually pulling out five to 10 per cent of their breeding herd.
"It hasn't been the easiest environment to trade and it's been harder to find those cattle and that's starting to ease now, where we're seeing cattle come through," Ms Knudsen said.
"There are bigger supplies and certainly with quality and the second grade type cattle, less premium cattle will probably be where you'll see more of a drop in price.
"Because we're trading, we tend to make money regardless of what the markets are doing."
Ms Knudsen says their pasture health is a key indicator of how well their cattle perform.
"It's all about managing the grass as well, getting the best out of the lowest cost per kilo and putting that on the cattle you do buy," she said.
"This is benefited by our nutrition and supplementation programs that we run."
Knudsen Cattle's aim is to see not only it's business succeed, but also its staff and the people its associated with do well.
"We've been very blessed with family in the industry to help us but I also think that we decided to make it our own and make the most of it as well," Ms Knudsen said.
"In the last five years, we've just gone from strength to strength and sometimes you've got to look at the opportunity that comes out of adversities."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
