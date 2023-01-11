The Noonga community once again rallied together to bat for big bucks, raising $20,500 for the McGrath Foundation on Saturday at the annual Sheryl Sinnamon Memorial Cricket Day.
Lucky to avoid a summer storm this year, the record number of big hitters raised the most money since the event's establishment, which was started in honour of beloved community member Sheryl Sinnamon.
All the money raised will go to a great cause, supporting rural breast cancer nurses around Australia.
