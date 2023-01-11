Queensland Country Life
Photos and Video | Noonga's 2023 Sheryl Sinnamon Memorial Cricket Day

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
January 11 2023 - 8:00pm
The Noonga community once again rallied together to bat for big bucks, raising $20,500 for the McGrath Foundation on Saturday at the annual Sheryl Sinnamon Memorial Cricket Day.

