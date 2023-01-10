"You have to sow a bit of sunshine right across the region," was one of the favourite expressions of the former Shire of Esk councillor, Simeon Lord.
The Somerset community is mourning the death of Mr Lord who served almost four decades in local government.
Known locally as "Sim," he was appointed in August 1968, after being nominated to succeed his father Cr Alan "Bill" Lord, and stood aside from public service more than 39 years later following amalgamation of Esk shire into the Somerset Regional Council.
At the time of his retirement, Mr Lord stated that serving the community was one of the "greatest achievements in life" and was made more enjoyable because he had the welcoming support of his wife Jill and two children, Kate and Murray.
Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann paid tribute to Mr Lord's unwavering commitment to the community.
"Sim was someone who wore his heart on his sleeve, what you saw is what you got," Mayor Lehmann said.
"The whole time I worked with him on council, he was definitely community minded, and I would go as far as to say he put the community before himself.
"One of his favourite things to say was 'you have to sow a bit of sunshine right across the region'."
During his tenure, Mr Lord was a strong advocate for safe and adequate roads for people living throughout the shire. He also served during the 10-year construction of Wivenhoe Dam in the region which is now an integral part of the South-East Queensland water grid.
Mr Lord's dedicated service on council was officially recognised by the Local Government Association of Queensland in 2008 by then LGAQ President Councillor Paul Bell.
