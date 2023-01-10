Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dedicated councillor mourned in Somerset region

By Newsroom
January 11 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simeon Lord during his time as councillor in the former Shire of Esk. Picture: Supplied

"You have to sow a bit of sunshine right across the region," was one of the favourite expressions of the former Shire of Esk councillor, Simeon Lord.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.