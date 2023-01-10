Two racehorses have been recaptured after a Magic Millions beach race went wrong on Surfers Paradise.
The gallopers fled the beach on Tuesday morning, crossing tram lines and the busy Gold Coast Highway, before being captured more than one kilometre away.
The incident occurred during a planned Magic Millions carnival beach race, which gives the public the chance to line the sand and watch top jockeys and horses compete.
The escape was caught on film, with one of the horses shown falling over in the surf before galloping up the sand towards the road without its jockey.
Another jockey-less horse then followed behind.
"Oh, a horse has fallen. A few have lost their jockeys," Lynda Dowling exclaims during her video posted to social media of the incident.
"Oh no, they've gone on the road."
Mortimer Zukerman also captured the escape and in his video to Twitter said "this is not good, oh my god".
Both horses have since been captured and floats are being arranged to transport them.
The 2023 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sales begin later on Tuesday, before the race on Saturday.
I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
