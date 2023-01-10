Queensland Country Life
Magic Millions horses reined in after Surfers Paradise beach race escape

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated January 10 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:07pm
Two racehorses have been recaptured after a Magic Millions beach race went wrong on Surfers Paradise.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

