Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light weaner heifers make 495c/$743 at Moreton

January 10 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner cattle in demand at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 285 head at Moreton on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.