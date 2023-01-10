Weaner cattle in demand at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 285 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
A mixed quality yarding came to hand with all regular buyers present.
Export and trade cattle were in limited numbers but sold well on last year's closing rates with all buyers participating.
Weaner cattle were keenly sought after to also be firm on pre-Christmas rates, with feeders selling to an easier market.
Weaner steers from the Woodforth family sold to 453.2c/kg to return $1563. Mcinnes Farming sold weaner heifers for 399.2c to realise $1287. Light weaner heifers from Michael Bowes made 495.2c to come back at $743.
Bill and Dianne Wild sold light weaner steers for 509.2c to return $670. Backgrounder steers from Mark Werner made 473.2c or $1491. Neil Hobart sold backgrounder steers for 469.2c to return $1401. Pasture steers from Ashley and Sacha Stevens made 375.2c to realise $1970.
The Logan family consigned six tooth ox that made 358.2c to come back at $2248. Medium cows from Emervale sold for 309.2c to return $1409. Paul and Lisa Laycock sold heavy cows for 314.2c to come back at $1901. A bull from DAKL Trust sold for 308.2c to come back at $2496.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.