Exactly a year ago ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth wreaked havoc across south-east Queensland, with major flooding from prolonged periods of rain.
The region's rivers copped a hiding, losing trees, top soil and experiencing massive amounts of riverbank erosion.
And the rain continued with the Bureau of Meteorology releasing data showing rainfall was 24.4 per cent above average for Queensland in 2022.
The Queensland government has today announced there is more than $19 million in disaster assistance now available to help repair riverine, wetland and riparian environments impacted by the severe flood event.
Steve Burgess from Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee believes work is needed to assist the Mary River recover from the record flood event experienced last year in the Gympie and Fraser Coast region.
"In terms of flows it was pretty major," he said.
"The last couple of years have seen repeated flood events with little time for the river to recover after, so the plants on the bank and aquatic plants have no time to reestablish themselves.
"We have a great team of volunteer citizen scientists basically on the ground straight away saying this has changed or that has changed and we have pretty good reports of what is going on post floods."
Major works can make a huge difference and the organisation has been working on riverbank restoration projects using multiple piles driven into the soil to reduce erosion and limit sediment runoff loads.
"There has been some major works point into stabilising banks using pile fields to stabilise the banks," he said.
"I was a little sceptical about that approach at first but it seems to have really worked.
"But they are a major capital expense and require several parties to be involved."
This is Stage 2 of the Riverine Recovery Program is available to 39 government areas and jointly funded under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Plan.
Queensland Acting Premier Steven Miles said the funding would in particular support recovery in riverine areas across South East and Central Queensland impacted by multiple severe weather events.
"Just like our communities were impacted during last year's severe weather, so too was our environment," Minister Miles said.
"Under Stage 2 of the program, funding is available for recovery works including bank repair and stabilisation for erosion control, and native vegetation plantings to restore natural ecosystem functions.
"These works will not only support the recovery of the environment but aim to increase resilience to future events."
Queensland Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the recovery and health of the state's rivers was vital.
"This funding will help local groups who know their areas to plan and restore their local environments," she said.
"As part of the now-complete Stage 1 of the Riverine Recovery Program, eligible groups carried out reconnaissance work to better understand the damage caused to their local waterways by the severe weather events of last summer, including erosion and displaced vegetation, and the works needed to rectify the damage."
Applications open today (10 January 2023), with successful grant applicants aiming to begin their on-ground works from April 2023, to be completed by June 2024.
Applications can be lodged for the Riverine Recovery Program: Stage 2 works grants through the Department of Environment and Science's online grant portal.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
