UPDATED: Millmerran bush fire

UPDATED:
Police have revoked an emergency declaration, made under the Public Safety Preservation Act at Millmerran in relation to an earlier bush fire in the area.
An exclusion zone between the Gore Highway, Millmerran Woods Road and Wondul Range National Park has been returned to normal.
Some residents were evacuated from the area before the PSPA was revoked at 11.45pm on Monday January 9, 2023.
EARLIER:
Police had made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act at Millmerran in relation to a bush fire in the area.
An exclusion zone had been established between the Gore Highway, Millmerran Woods Road and Wondul Range National Park.
Residents in the area were urged to stay up to date with warnings, be prepared to leave if necessary, close their windows and doors and have any respiratory medication accessible if required.
Some residents are being evacuated from the area.
Up to date warnings are available from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services here.
QFES have listed the fire as a Watch and Act - Prepare to Leave for the area of Millmerran Woods, Cypress Gardens, The Pines.
