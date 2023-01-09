Queensland Country Life
Prepare to leave: Millmerran bush fire

Updated January 9 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 6:36pm
The PSPA zone as set by Queensland Police Service.

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act at Millmerran in relation to a bush fire in the area.

