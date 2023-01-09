Prepare to leave: Millmerran bush fire

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act at Millmerran in relation to a bush fire in the area.
An exclusion zone has been established between the Gore Highway, Millmerran Woods Road and Wondul Range National Park.
Residents in the area are urged to stay up to date with warnings, be prepared to leave if necessary, close their windows and doors and have any respiratory medication accessible if required.
Some residents are being evacuated from the area.
Up to date warnings are available from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services here.
QFES have listed the fire as a Watch and Act - Prepare to Leave for the area of Millmerran Woods, Cypress Gardens, The Pines.
This information is up-to-date as of 5.35pm, Monday January 9 2023.
OTHER READING:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.