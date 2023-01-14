GST explained

GST registered businesses can then claim back GST paid on business expenses. If the expense is not fully business related you can only claim the business percentage of the GST. Some limits apply to how much GST can be claimed on a luxury vehicle. It is necessary to ensure that the purchase price did include GST and you have a tax invoice from the supplier. If you are unsure if the supplier is registered for GST you can check their registration status by searching the ABN Lookup website. Credits must be claimed within four years.