GST explained

Goods and services tax (GST) was introduced in Australia over 20 years ago and affects almost all businesses.
If registered for GST, your business is required to include GST at the rate of 10 per cent in the price charged for goods and services provided, unless the item is excluded from GST. Excluded items include GST-free items such as medical services, education, food, childcare, aged care, exports etc or input taxed items which include residential accommodation and financial supplies. You should ensure that you are applying GST correctly as the classification of items can be complex. For example, not all food is GST-free. Food eaten from a restaurant or fast food still attracts GST.
GST registered businesses can then claim back GST paid on business expenses. If the expense is not fully business related you can only claim the business percentage of the GST. Some limits apply to how much GST can be claimed on a luxury vehicle. It is necessary to ensure that the purchase price did include GST and you have a tax invoice from the supplier. If you are unsure if the supplier is registered for GST you can check their registration status by searching the ABN Lookup website. Credits must be claimed within four years.
When you report your GST collected and GST paid depends on the accounting method you have chosen for GST. If you have chosen the accruals method, the GST is accounted for on invoice date. If you have chosen the cash method it is when you have received or paid the money. Simple cashbook programs cannot account for both an invoice date and a payment date and so some small businesses find the cash method easier to use.
The timing of lodging your business activity statement (BAS) depends on your turnover including GST. If this is over $20 million you must lodge monthly; under this turnover you need to report quarterly. Depending on your circumstances you may wish to elect to lodge monthly. Small businesses can also elect to lodge annually.
