Queensland Country Life
Markets/Cattle Markets

Angus cross weaner steers sell to $1710/head at Toogoolawah store sale

January 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Santa heifers 20 months old account G and D Tilley, Beaudesert, sold for $1660/head at Toogoolawah.

The first sale for 2023 saw agents Shepherdson and Boyd yard 756 head of cattle. The market for heavy feeder cattle eased on the closing rates of last year while the backgrounders and trade feeders remained unchanged for the quality lines. Lesser quality cattle were less sought after and saw a fall in price.

