The first sale for 2023 saw agents Shepherdson and Boyd yard 756 head of cattle. The market for heavy feeder cattle eased on the closing rates of last year while the backgrounders and trade feeders remained unchanged for the quality lines. Lesser quality cattle were less sought after and saw a fall in price.
Arabanoo Past, Cooeeimbardi, sold Charbray cross feeder steers 20 months old for $1880/head. P and A Klein, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster cross feeders steers 18-20 months for $1850/head. Wayne Davis, Linville, sold Droughtmaster steers 16-18 months old for $1740/head. Glenvale Past., Jimna, sold Angus cross weaner steers 10-12 months old for $1710/head. Gaylene and Collin Belz, Mt Beppo, sold Brangus cross steers 14-16 months old for $1630/head. RAAU P/L of Proston sold Santa steers 14-16 months old for $1650/head. G and S Yeates, Nanango, sold Santa steers 12 months old for $1460/head.
Tammye Conroy, Bryden, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1390/head. Grieve Bros sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1390/head. Graham McPherson, Kilcoy, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1370/head. Kerrod Pierce, Rockhampton, sold Shorthorn cross weaner steers 10 months old for $1400/head. Angus cross male calves three to four months old sold for $650/head. Droughtmaster cross Steers calves three to four months old sold for $540/head.
G and D Tilley, Beaudesert, sold quality Santa heifers 18 months old for $1660/head. Wayne Davis, Linville, sold Droughtmaster heifers 20 months old for $1630/head. Pecan Pastoral, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster trade feeder heifers for $1720 and Brangus cross trade feeder heifers for $1680/head. Glenvale Past., Jimna, sold Angus cross weaner heifers 10-12 months old for $1450/head.
Graham McPherson, Kilcoy, sold Charbray weaner heifers 10 months old for $1450/head. Tammye Conroy sold Charolais cross weaner heifers 8-10 months old for $1350/head. G and S Yeates, Nanango, sold Santa weaner heifers 10 months old for $1220/head. Droughtmaster heifer calves four months old sold for $630/head. Angus cross heifer calves three months old sold for $550/head.
Santa cows 8-10 years with calves two to three months at foot account G and D Tilley sold for $2040/head.
