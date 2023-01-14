Queensland Country Life
Grain farmers enjoy a bumper Queensland winter crop

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
January 14 2023 - 11:00am
Memorable cropping season

Queensland grain farmers have reason to smile after the massive winter crop harvest. Timely planting rains, large plantings and generally favourable weather across both central and southern Queensland made for a memorable cropping season.

