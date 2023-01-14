Queensland grain farmers have reason to smile after the massive winter crop harvest. Timely planting rains, large plantings and generally favourable weather across both central and southern Queensland made for a memorable cropping season.
Farmers in central and southern Queensland were reporting record high yields of 4-5 tonnes per hectare across many areas. This was reflected in GrainCorp's record large Queensland grain deliveries.
GrainCorp's Queensland grain receivals have slowed to a trickle as some farmers continue to deliver grain from on farm storages into local depots. As of January 3, GrainCorp had taken 2.13 million tonnes of grain deliveries into its Queensland network. This is 22 per cent more than GrainCorp's final Queensland deliveries last year.
The season wasn't without its challenges, including the torrential rains in October and November, but for the most part, this didn't significantly impact the regional grain output.
It wasn't as rosy in New South Wales where the excessive spring rain took a heavy toll on final winter crop yields. Farmers were generally disappointed with final yields across the state. Many farmers said the crops were bulky with heavy vegetation, but this didn't translate to yields which were upwards of 25pc down on last year.
Early season hopes of a third consecutive massive NSW winter crop winter crop were foiled by the excessive rain through the winter and extending into the spring. Late harvest is still progressing in parts of NSW, but grain deliveries will be sharply down on last year.
GrainCorp had received 4.5mt of grain deliveries into its NSW network as at the start of January. This compares to last year's final deliveries of around 7.8mt.
Attention has now turned to summer crops where farmers are looking for rain to maintain yield prospects.
The Bureau of Meteorology is saying the La Nina could swing to an El Nino in the coming months. Although the La Nina has been lingering, it's expected to officially end by April-May, the bureau said, with sea surface temperatures in the mid Pacific expected to reach El Nino thresholds by the middle of the year.
Trade relations with China are starting to thaw after a resumption in dialogue between Canberra and Beijing. Reports are circulating that exporters are hoping that barley exports to China will resume in early 2023 after trade stopped in late 2020.
