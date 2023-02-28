Queensland Country Life
Noella: South west buffel grass country sells for $355/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

SCALE south west Queensland property Noella has sold at an Elders auction for $27 million - $878/ha ($355/acre).

