SCALE south west Queensland property Noella has sold at an Elders auction for $27 million - $878/ha ($355/acre).
The buyers are Adrian and Megan from Augathella, one of four parties that registered to bid at auction held in Brisbane on Tuesday.
Located in the Charleville district 85km west of Augathella, the 30,758 hectare (76,002 acre) property offered by Mathews Farm Investment Pty Ltd is described as a breeding property that is also suitable for backgrounding and fattening cattle.
The country was originally mostly gidyea, brigalow, bottletree scrub country with chocolate and red soils and was one of the district's first properties to be developed by timber pulling and established with buffel grass pastures.
The buffel is supported by natural grasses, gidyea burr, copper burr, saltbush other salines and numerous herbages.
Noella has 18 main grazing paddocks in addition to a number holding paddocks.
Scattered hills and ridges throughout the property provide good catchments for the 45 or so dams and tanks, with more hills and valleys in the timbered south east corner.
The average annual rainfall is regarded as being just under 500mm (20 inches).
Some 19,517 hectares (48,226 acres) is mapped as category X on the Queensland Government PMAV.
Improvements include portable panel cattle yards, which are located near the homestead.
The marketing Keith Richardson and Mark Barber from Elders.
