SCALE south west Queensland property Noella has hit the market, to be auctioned by Elders on February 14.
Located in the Charleville district 85km west of Augathella, the 30,758 hectare (76,002 acre) property offered by China State Farms Australia Pty Ltd is described as quality breeding property that is also suitable for backgrounding and fattening cattle.
The country was originally mostly gidyea, brigalow, bottletree scrub country with chocolate and red soils and was one of the district's first properties to be developed by timber pulling and established with buffel grass pastures.
The buffel is supported by natural grasses, gidyea burr, copper burr, saltbush other salines and numerous herbages.
Noella has 18 main grazing paddocks in addition to a number holding paddocks.
Scattered hills and ridges throughout the property provide good catchments for the 45 or so dams and tanks, with more hills and valleys in the timbered south east corner.
The average annual rainfall is regarded as being just under 500mm (20 inches).
Some 19,517 hectares (48,226 acres) is mapped as category X on the Queensland Government PMAV.
Improvements include portable panel cattle yards, which are located near the homestead.
Noella was previously run as a Merino sheep enterprise and is described as also being well suited to Dorpers and/or goats.
About 700 Santa and Santa-cross breeders are available to the purchaser.
Contact Keith Richardson, 0427 457 487, Rob Anderson, 0427 619 816, or Mark Barber, 0427 603 433, Elders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.