Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Steers 200-280kg steers sold to strong competition, averaging $1442/head.

January 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slow week to start the year

CATTLE

It was a slow first week for AuctionsPlus commercial cattle, with attention firmly fixed upon the kick-off to the weaner sales through southern regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.