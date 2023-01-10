Slow week to start the year

It was a slow first week for AuctionsPlus commercial cattle, with attention firmly fixed upon the kick-off to the weaner sales through southern regions.
Online offerings hit a total of 3527 head for the week, with the thin offerings for the first week of the year making any price comparison to the influx at the end of 2022 difficult.
In most years, the national cattle market doesn't really get into full swing until after the Australia Day holiday, with the feature weaner sales providing the key indicators for early season market sentiment.
Early weaner sales last week registered average prices contracting by 20-30 per cent on the corresponding sales last year, but quality and breeding continue to show out.
The recent run of "drier" conditions through parts of the eastern states has been well received by many frustrated producers, albeit as some parts of Australia continue to register record rainfall events.
PTIC heifers were the largest category for the week at 603 head, ranging from $2370 - $3532/head and averaging $2755/head.
The young steer lines were mixed, with the limited numbers preventing any price change comparisons on late 2022. The largest offering was through the 400kg+ lines, with the 451 head offered selling to a 79pc clearance rate and averaging $2019/head.
The 320 200-280kg steers sold to strong competition, with the 92pc clearance rate helping the average reach $1442/head.
It was a similar story through the young heifer lines, with the 330-400kg category the largest, with 470 head offered averaging $1,716/head.
Both online activity and offerings are expected to improve for this week's first full week of trading, as the early weaner sales point to a continuation of the cautious buyer sentiment which was prominent across the market in the closing weeks of 2022.
There were 23,344 head offered last week.
Clearance rates were subdued, as hot weather and the holiday atmosphere influenced sentiment.
The National Lamb sale had a total of 17,027 head offered across 40 lots.
Crossbred lambs accounted for a majority of listings with 15,546 head offered, which reached a 45pc clearance. Prices ranged between $90-$149/head to average $127/head.
From Carcoar, NSW, a line of 275 Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex lambs weighing 37kg lwt returned $149/head.
Composite/other breed lambs sold between $100-$123/head, to average $114/head. The 440 head offering reached a 100pc clearance.
From Karabeal, SW Victoria, a line of 275 Primeline store wether lambs returned $123/head. The lambs were aged six to eight months old and averaged 40kg lwt.
The National Sheep Sale had a total of 6,317 head offered across 34 lots.
SM first-cross ewes averaged $256/head, which sold to a 100pc clearance across the 684 head offered. Topping the category was a line of 228 SM Border Leicester/Merino ewes aged 2.5 years which weighed 66kg lwt and returned $257/head.
SIL Merino ewes averaged $160/head across the 652 head offered, which reached a 100pc clearance.
Two even lines totalling 652 head of six-year-old Merino ewes from Leeton, NSW, weighing 54kg lwt, returned $160/head.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets averaged $220/head across the 933 head offered, with the category reaching a 23pc clearance.
From Mangoplah, NSW a line of 216 16 to 17-month-old Merino hoggets weighing 57kg lwt returned $220/head.
NSM composite/other breed ewes were the largest sheep category, with 1092 head offered. Prices averaged $135/head, with the category reaching a 22pc clearance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.