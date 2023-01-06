Teenagers have been injured in two separate incidents in Queensland overnight.
At Dirranbandi, paramedics were on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Cubbie Road at 6.31am.
Two teen patients were being assessed with head and back injuries.
QAS paramedics were also involved in a protracted vertical rescue overnight of three teenage males when one of the them, an male in his late teens, fell approximately twenty metres sustaining back, neck and ankle injuries when at a swimming hole at Falls Creek Road and Stinger Lane at 8.28pm.
Two other male teens were uninjured.
All three were rescue at first light and transported to Springsure Hospital in a stable condition.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
