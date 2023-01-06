Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Paramedics treat teens in car rollover, extreme fall incidents

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
January 7 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedics were called to two separate incidents. Photo: File image

Teenagers have been injured in two separate incidents in Queensland overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.