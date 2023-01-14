Half the fun of owning a racehorse is finding a suitable name, and Emerald stock and station agent Terry Ray would have to be a master.
If you have a filly out of a horse called Lunchtime, what else would someone from the bush call it but Country Hour?
The aptly named filly was purchased at a Magic Millions sale in the 1980s that Terry was working at, as part of the Dalgety team.
"I can't recall how I got the money - $12,000 or $13,000 - but as a kid I was always interested in horses," he said.
Despite, or maybe because of her illustrious name, Country Hour went on to win three or four races at the Gold Coast while she was stabled at Benwerrin equine facility at Kerry, near Beaudesert, under the watchful eye of trainer Laurie Richardson.
Terry is in his 55th year of continuous work in the livestock and rural property sales agency business, most of it in Emerald and covering the Central Highlands, but he's also worked out of the Townsville, Roma, Hughenden and Warwick districts.
In June last year he formed RBV Rural along with other Emerald agents Matt Beard and Bryton Virgo.
He laughs when asked about his penchant for owning racehorses.
"It's a quick way to lose money," he said. "The only other way I know how to do that is to drive along with both windows open and watch it blow away."
He qualified that by saying he'd had a lot of fun along the way, thanks to the enjoyment of winning a few races.
That's the real reward, the thrill of winning, whether it's at Caulfield or Corfield- Terry Ray, RBV Rural director
These days he buys shares in horses, to "stem the blood loss", winning a high quality race in Brisbane a month ago with a three-year-old colt named Lubrication.
For anyone wondering about the name, his sire was I Am Invincible and his dam was named Work Drinks.
"If you go to work drinks with an air of invincibility, I think you'd end up pretty lubricated," Terry said, in his usual tongue-in-cheek way.
Another racehorse he has a share in, Rainbow Connection owns a more serious name, thanks to the work his wife Alison Ray and other local Emerald women are undertaking on behalf of orphaned and vulnerable children in Zambia.
The charity, Our Rainbow House was established in 2009 and operates a school for 50 children in Lusaka, aiming to improve the lives of many less fortunate children.
Terry said the women knew the only way to get ahead in life was via a good education.
"The charity had its 10th anniversary last year and it's been able to celebrate a couple of its students even winning scholarships to overseas universities," he said.
Any prizemoney that Rainbow Connection wins is put towards the funds needed to maintain the school. According to the Racing NSW page, the five-year-old chestnut gelding has amassed $188,000 to date in its career.
It was set to add to that in Brisbane a month ago but fell in the float and lacerated one of its legs, which requires a rest and healing.
Lubrication is also having a spell, to be ready for the autumn racing carnival, so Terry's bank account is having a reprieve for a while.
