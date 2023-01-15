I'm old enough for New Year's Day to come around these days without feeling the need to make a resolution.
But in times distant, during my 20s and 30s, I approached each new year swearing to give up smoking - something I achieved finally nearly 30 years ago.
It's still one of the best things I've ever done.
Like many of the 'boomer' generation, I took up the habit as a teenager, unthinking of the impact it would have on me personally or on the community, where it still kills more than 20,000 Australians each year.
Thankfully, most of us have forsaken tobacco.
Only one in 10 adults now smoke daily, with the rate being even lower among young people.
Even so, the burden of disease from such poor lifestyle decisions lies unevenly across the nation.
Higher smoking rates persist in regional and remote communities - nearly double that of the cities - especially among middle-aged and older men.
A similar city-country divide can be seen in alcohol consumption, with one in five men in the cities, and one in three in rural and regional areas, exceeding lifetime risk guidelines.
It's a risk differential that to a lesser extent also includes women.
Add poor diet and lack of exercise to the lifestyle impacts and we end up with a host of poor outcomes in heart disease, stroke, cancer, and a raft of respiratory conditions.
Unsurprisingly, many regional Australians have a shorter life expectancy and higher risk of poorer health than their city cousins.
It means that in our regions we have the perverse double whammy of an under-resourced health system and a population in greater need of primary health care and hospitals.
It's a problem aggravated by the ageing population.
Meanwhile, in our local communities, the economic outcomes of poor health behaviours compounds into lost employment, lower productivity, and welfare payments.
Country people are known for their self-sufficiency and dealing with adversity.
But ignoring our health is neither stoic, nor is it a good option.
Everyone wins when we give up the fags, cut back on the beers, eat better and exercise.
There is no question government can do more for regional primary health care, starting with more bulk-billing GPs. But we can also each do our bit.
Stick to that new year healthy living resolution, reach out for support when the going gets tough, and plan for an annual medical check-up.
- John Cole, Resilient Regions
