Succession planning - don't put the cart before the horse

Topcatz have a two day program that can set the foundations for a solid road to succession and equips people to lean into the challenging discussions that come with succession of a family business. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Topcatz.

Good seasons and commodity prices help to create more headspace for bigger conversations. It's this time of year that rural businesses should be doubling down on future plans and reflecting on the year just gone.

Celebrating the wins of last year and collaborating on future plans are vital activities for those wanting to build resilient family businesses. Wet season, when it happens, is the perfect time to get the ball rolling.

But this seldom happens because everybody just want to enjoy the wet.

Thus another year unfolds that layers frustrations on top of individual assumptions. It's a combination that builds and becomes a mountain of tension for the business and even worse for the family.

This is the mountain to be excavated before the road towards succession can be surveyed and sealed.

Once this mountain is removed the leaders of the family business must decide on one important priority.

Are they mapping out the succession of the business or creating a road map for the success of the people in their family?

Topcatz, run by Juliane Cowan and Trevor Farmer, works with many rural families to map out succession plans that satisfy all family members emotionally and financially, long into the future.



In their work they often come across families who believe that the existing business structure is the sole focus of the exercise. Financially it makes a lot of sense, often it's a sound and profitable model.

But, it means the cart is being put before the proverbial horse (or horses). Especially when there are married siblings involved with different needs and values that will never be satisfied working in business together.

So the people who built the business have to be very clear on the desired outcome of their succession planning.

For those wanting to spearhead succession, the priorities and values have to be established and communicated up front to all parties. If this isn't clear then frustration and disappointment are on the horizon.

Frustration because succession of the business model may not equate to success for the individuals involved.

The transition of a business from one generation to the next can certainly facilitate great wealth creation. But unless the business provides for individual autonomy, opportunity and security, personal satisfaction is scarified at the expense of business succession.

Juliane Cowan and Trevor Farmer are the co-founders of Topcatz, a professional development organisation with a mission to empower people physically, mentally, financially and spiritually. Find out more about Topcatz. www.topcatz.com.au