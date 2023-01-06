Queensland Country Life
Detectives charge woman with murder over shed fire at Biggenden

By Newsroom
Updated January 6 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:11pm
The bodies of Todd Mooney and his daughter Kirra were found in the burnt-out shed near Biggenden.

A woman has been charged with murder in relation to a shed fire in the North Burnett town of Biggenden on December 20, 2022.

