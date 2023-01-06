A woman has been charged with murder in relation to a shed fire in the North Burnett town of Biggenden on December 20, 2022.
Detectives have charged a 24-year-old Maryborough woman with two counts of murder and one count of arson.
She will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow (January 7).
The fire claimed the lives of 54-year-old Biggenden bakery owner Todd Mooney and his 10-year-old daughter Kirra.
Investigators are appealing for any person who may have seen a white Holden Barina wagon with a distinctive solar panel on the roof driving in the area on December 20, to contact police.
