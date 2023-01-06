The Smiths have been at the 4050ha Tralee, 85km east of St George, since 1943, describing their sheep and dryland farming operation as very wool-dominant.
They're running 4600 Merino sheep at present, joining 900 ewes before Christmas for an April-May lambing.
As well as breeding their own sheep, they buy in wethers every year, which they usually keep until they're five years old.
"We've got white tag wethers - that's 2017 drop - that for some reason survived the drought. They'll go next winter," Brett Smith said.
They were kept the extra year to help maintain a woolclip knocked around by drought and wild dog predation.
"We were down to 2-2500 but we were losing 600 sheep a year," Mr Smith said.
"That's probably why we swung to the wethers, it was the easiest way.
"And we can buy them in rather than breeding up."
The mob of 900 two-tooth wethers going through the shed at the end of December were from an Egelabra client at Nyngan, which they were shearing with 10 months wool to even the flock up.
"Ideally we were going to do them in our general shearing in September but we ran out of time," Mr Smith said.
"We've got 40-odd per cent remnant timber still so we've got a lot of wether country, you could say.
"They probably complemented the farming because they've been growing wheat here since the 1960s, in that traditional wheat-sheep model.
"We could always see, being a smaller place, you couldn't try and do everything."
Mr Smith said that as a family they enjoyed growing wool.
"Dad's an owner-classer, and I'm a professional classer and heavily involved in the wool industry," he said.
"I suppose, deep down, it's always paid, and we think, why change to something you don't know anything about, and probably won't enjoy."
The Smiths have been taking part in an eBale trial with their shearing, using RFID chips and QR codes that became an integral part of wool bales from January 1, allow bales of wool to be traced from farm to retailer via electronic QR codes.
Wild dogs remain an issue for small animal growers in the district but the Smiths, like most others, have faith in exclusion fencing.
"We're knocking over old dog netting to build new netting, so we've always had to do it," Mr Smith said.
"We've never had cattle infrastructure or run cattle, so I suppose old habits die hard."
Another habit the Smiths have carried through the generations is of not mulesing, something they've never done.
"We haven't got round to it," Mr Smith jokes, saying that was part of the reason they'd been on Egelabra bloodlines for the past 25 years.
"Egelabra's bright wool handles the summer rain really well and handles the red dust really well," he said. "They're probably a sheep that suits our environment, and our country naturally plains them up."
Running a predominantly wether operation also helped, Mr Smith said.
"We never get flooded here really, so we can get all our sheep in - two days, we can have all our sheep through the yards if we need to," he said.
"Because we're mixed farming, we've always had to be on the front foot with our fly control because we didn't want fly in the sheep during harvest."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
