Free first aid now available for rural firies

Five years after first proposing the idea, volunteers in Queensland's rural fire brigades have access to accredited first aid training for free.
Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux said the need for training had become apparent during a 2017 listening tour targeting primary producer brigades, asking what equipment and training they wanted.
"First aid training was a standout leader in their responses," he said "And to have it provided by a local supplier, which means that locals are training locals and the money stays in the area."
While the RFBAQ began lobbying for local training in 2018, following the consultation, the Queensland Hansard record of 1955 records a similar suggestion, from the Member for Carpentaria, Mr Smith.
"I suggest that just as we have a system of training fire-fighters in country areas, we should have a similar system of training first-aid units to act in conjunction with the fire-fighters," he told parliament.
"They would stand by at bushfires and be ready to render first-aid if necessary.
"It would be useless to rely on the nearest ambulance centre or the Flying Doctor Service, because as a rule bushfires occur in very remote areas."
Mr Choveaux said that reflected the tragedy of 1954 when three volunteers from the Sesbania brigade, Hugh and Reginald Halloran and Robert Batteley, died while firefighting.
He also said the RFBAQ agreed that they were the natural carriage organisation for the training, as not every town or settlement has a police station, ambulance, hospital or fire and rescue station.
"But they are all covered by or surrounded by Rural Fire Brigades and brigade volunteers," he said.
"It is also very important to remember that 2018 was 100 years since the Saltern Creek, Willoughby and Rodney Downs stations fires where seven men perished.
"The tragedy is still very much alive in the collective local memory."
Mr Choveaux said they'd been working on a process that ensured RFB members in primary producer brigades and surrounding truck brigades could access accredited first aid training that was accessible to them at a suitable time and place; engaged them with their local communities and increased total community resilience.
This was overlaid with the RFBAQ requirement to see the money spent on local brigades remain in the local community.
"It took over five years, but here we are," Mr Choveaux said.
"Our yellow trucks have first aid kits, defibrillators and we were deemed as health care providers by Blue Card Services, and now we have the most important missing piece.
"Plenty of people said it could not be done and that it was not needed but now we have it."
The training is at no expense to the brigade and is available to both firefighters and support members with no brigade participation limit.
Brigades can access the training by contacting their local RFSQ area office.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
