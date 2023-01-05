Queensland Country Life
Rural firies now able to access free first aid training

By Sally Gall
January 6 2023 - 7:00am
Free first aid now available for rural firies

Five years after first proposing the idea, volunteers in Queensland's rural fire brigades have access to accredited first aid training for free.

