Bauer family search for Warralea bloodlines after 1987 dispersal

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated January 5 2023 - 9:55am, first published 9:00am
Peter Bauer and his nephew Murray Pocock, with Mungalla Klassic, which they secured at the MAGS sale in 2022.

Warralea Droughtmasters exhibited great success throughout the 60s and early 80s, but a family tragedy saw the herd dispersed in 1987.

