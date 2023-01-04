Motorcyclist dies after Childers crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Childers on Wednesday (January 4, 2023).
Police believe that at about 3pm a white Toyota Corolla sedan was travelling north on the Bruce Highway near the intersection of Old Creek Road, when a collision occurred with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.
The rider, a man in his fifties died at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 38-year-old Apple Tree Creek woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.
The Forensic Crash unit is investigating and are calling for witnesses, especially those with dash cam vision of the crash, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.