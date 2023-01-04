Two charged with manslaughter after death of boy, six

Police investigating a fatal traffic crash in Injune in January last year have today laid charges against two people.
Investigators will allege a white Toyota Landcruiser was travelling south along the Carnarvon Highway around 20klm north of Injune when it left the road and rolled several times, coming to a stop in the northbound lane.
Police will allege this vehicle was driven by a 34-year-old Roma man with a 19-year-old Imbil woman and 6-year-old Roma boy as passengers within, who were returning from a kangaroo-shooting trip nearby.
Detectives will allege the adults were able to free themselves, however the boy was not removed from the vehicle and was subsequently struck by a passing prime mover and died at the scene.
A 34-year-old Roma man has been charged with one count each of manslaughter, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and taking a protected animal.
A 19-year-old Imbil woman has been charged with one count each of manslaughter and taking a protected animal.
Both were granted police bail and will appear in Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday January 17.
