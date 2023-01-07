Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Future food security a challenge for ag

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
January 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Challenges of food security

Over the festive season, many of us have been fortunate enough to be able to indulge in a selection of the fresh food produced right here in Queensland. Locally produced ham, mangoes, avocados and pineapples are just a few of the food products that will have featured on many Queensland Christmas menus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.