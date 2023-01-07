Challenges of food security

Over the festive season, many of us have been fortunate enough to be able to indulge in a selection of the fresh food produced right here in Queensland. Locally produced ham, mangoes, avocados and pineapples are just a few of the food products that will have featured on many Queensland Christmas menus.
It is a good time to reflect on the importance of future food security and our ongoing ability to access the quality food products that we currently do.
Food security, and ensuring food is produced in an economically and environmentally sustainable way is one of the major factors impacting the agricultural sector and communities more broadly. This is not just a challenge for Australia, but also globally.
Queensland agriculture has faced a number of uncertainties and challenges in recent years including disruptions to key inputs such as fuel, fertiliser, labour, supply chain distribution, national production, consumption and export.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a crippling labour shortage that has impacted all facets of the agricultural workforce sector, especially those directly responsible for the supply of the domestic food market. The insufficient supply of seasonal workers continues to be a critical issue impacting food production, restricting expansion and increasing the strain on growers throughout the production period.
Ongoing competing land use is also putting pressure on agricultural land and how we manage land use and safeguard and protect agricultural land into the future needs to be an important consideration particularly in relation to ongoing urban growth as well as mining and renewable energy development.
After a referral from Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt, on October 26, 2022, the House Standing Committee on Agriculture began an inquiry into food security in Australia with submissions closing in December 2022. QFF's submission will be made available on our website and we will continue to work closely with all levels of government and key stakeholders on this issue. Ensuring the future of food security in Queensland is important, not just for the agricultural sector, but for our entire community.
