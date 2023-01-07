Challenges of food security

After a referral from Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt, on October 26, 2022, the House Standing Committee on Agriculture began an inquiry into food security in Australia with submissions closing in December 2022. QFF's submission will be made available on our website and we will continue to work closely with all levels of government and key stakeholders on this issue. Ensuring the future of food security in Queensland is important, not just for the agricultural sector, but for our entire community.