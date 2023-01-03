Queensland Country Life
Rockhampton stock agent Liam Karrasch finds passion in boxing to raise awareness for men's mental health

By Ben Harden
Updated January 3 2023 - 8:39pm, first published 7:00pm
Brian Dawson Auctions livestock agent Liam Karrasch of Rockhampton in the CQLX ring at the Rockhampton Charity Boxing fight night on November 26. Main picture: Rockhampton Boxing Charity

It takes a great amount of courage for anyone to step into the boxing ring, but for Rockhampton stock agent Liam Karrasch, it was an opportunity he couldn't pass on.

