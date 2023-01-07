2023 - a year of dairy growth

As we enter 2023, eastAUSmilk is entering a new and exciting phase of its growth and development.
While we will face a number of challenges, there will be just as many opportunities.
The members of the interim board of eastAUSmilk have now completed their tenure and the newly elected Board members took on their positions from January 1, with a focus on the future of the dairy industry.
In that regard, congratulations are extended to the newly elected board members who will represent their district regions - Waylon Barron (Darling Downs), Ruth Kydd (southern NSW), Kay Tommerup (Scenic Rim/Lockyer Valley), Matthew Trace (Gympie/Moreton/Burnett), Glenn Drury (northern/central QLD) and Peter Graham (northern NSW).
In addition, we extend our thanks to former board members James Geraghty and Graham Forbes, whose tenure concluded at the end of 2022, for their commitment and service to eastAUSmilk. Their continued involvement in their respective district councils is welcomed and we look forward to their continued input into the growth of the organisation.
With the initial phases of the establishment of eastAUSmilk completed, new opportunities for the dairy industry in NSW and Queensland will occur.
The district councils and board will review the opportunities afforded by initiatives such as the Northern Dairy Industry Plan through to the development of dairy beef as well as ongoing engagement with state and federal governments.
The plan will be vital to future growth and the steering committee will oversee the three sub-committees who will look at a range of options over the coming months.
This will include examining financial sustainability and profitability for dairy farmers and making appropriate recommendations to industry and government, which eastAUSmilk will strongly advocate for over the coming year.
To support this work, we are also focusing on farmer collaboration to improve relationships in the supply chain. We will work constructively but without fear or favour with processors and supermarkets to achieve positive outcomes.
As we face these challenges and opportunities, eastAUSmilk will continue working on your behalf to ensure the best future for our dairy farmer members.
