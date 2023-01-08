Oversupply of pineapples tipped

On the surface 'natural flowering' indicates a 'usual' annual natural flowering event. On any one 'average' year it's about 10 per cent of a crop. However, the 2022 growing year resulted in 60 to 80pc of the crop flowering too early. This will mean the only crop produced this year for many growers and significant impacts on the next crop. Pineapple growers are predicting a potential oversupply followed by a shortage as they regroup and replant.