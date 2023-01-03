Queensland Country Life
Urgent appeal for witnesses in Biggenden homicide investigation

By Newsroom
Updated January 3 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
Detectives from Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch are urgently calling for help to find two witnesses, after a father and daughter were killed in a deliberately lit shed fire in the North Burnett.

