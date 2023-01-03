Detectives from Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch are urgently calling for help to find two witnesses, after a father and daughter were killed in a deliberately lit shed fire in the North Burnett.
The bodies of Todd Mooney, 54, and his daughter Kirra, 10, were found in a burnt-out shed at their Biggenden property on December 20, in what police initially considered a "terrible tragic accident."
Forensic examination of the bodies had prompted police to upgrade the investigation to homicide.
Police have released CCTV of two witnesses they urgently want to speak to as part of their investigations.
Police have released CCTV and images taken at the Ban Ban Springs BP Service Station, corner of Isis Highway and Burnett Highway, between 11.50am and 12.20pm on Tuesday, December 20, of two people (witnesses).
The video features a man and woman travelling together, have no link to the deceased but may have information for the investigation with police urgently appealing for them to come forward.
A third man that was also in the service station at the same time has made contact with police.
Detectives are also appealing for any motorists travelling along the Isis Highway between Goomeri and Biggenden between 11am and 1pm on December 20, and anyone who was at the Ban Ban Springs BP Service Station between those same times to urgently contact police.
