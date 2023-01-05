A little three-stand shed 85km east of St George, hosting a typical 'cockie shearing' - Mum cooking, Dad pressing and son classing for two shearers, might not look like it but it's on the cutting edge of digital wool pack traceability.
The Smith family - Adrian, Ellen and son Brett - has been trialling eBales in advance of the introduction of the technology in July, which will allow bales of wool to be traced from farm to retailer via electronic QR codes.
Brett is Elders' district wool manager for northern NSW and southern Queensland and has been closely following the debate surrounding Australia's adoption of the bales, but it's his 69-year-old father Adrian Smith who holds the shed's wool book specifications in his phone.
"This is the first year we've done the trial with RFID chips in the pack but we have done trials with labels, since 2019, so we've been playing with it for a while," Brett Smith said.
"We're doing it for the industry.
"We're in a lot of accreditation schemes, like RWS (Responsible Wool Standard) and Authentico and so on, so this is probably part of the next step in traceability."
According to AWEX CEO Mark Grave, each eBale has a unique number stored on a Radio Frequency Identification chip and as a QR code.
Wool data is captured on-farm through the WoolClip program, which is electronically transferred to the selling agent via the chip and QR code.
"The eBale will facilitate information transfer in warehouses, logistics and transport, and by domestic and international processing customers," Mr Grave said.
Mr Smith said it was one of the few whole of supply chain issues all parties had agreed on quickly.
"Everyone wants it," he said.
"It's the automation - trying to reduce your labour requirements, having less mistakes.
"It's getting harder to get people, and it's the paperless world we live in."
The 'fit-for-purpose' eBales went on sale from the start of January, and by July all wool packs sold in Australia will be eBales.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
