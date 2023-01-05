Queensland Country Life
Home/News

St George woolgrowers trialling eBale technology

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
January 5 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen, Adrian and Brett Smith, Tralee, St George with an eBale filled with Egelabra blood fleeces. Pictures: Sally Gall

A little three-stand shed 85km east of St George, hosting a typical 'cockie shearing' - Mum cooking, Dad pressing and son classing for two shearers, might not look like it but it's on the cutting edge of digital wool pack traceability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.