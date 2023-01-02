Southern Queenslanders have been told that they face economic decline thanks to policies being promoted by a 'political and inner-city elite' from Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.
The dire message was part of the warning shared by Melbourne-based conservative think tank Institute of Public Affairs when it toured the region at the end of December.
The group took the opportunity to launch two new research reports, Queensland's Green Tape Crisis and Estimating the Employment and Economic Consequences of Net Zero and Environmental Activism in the Darling Downs, while visiting Kingaroy, Dalby, Chinchilla, Roma, Toowoomba and Warwick.
According to its findings, south west Queensland will be the hardest hit in the nation by net zero and green tape regulations.
"Agriculture and mining are the backbone of Queensland's economy, yet these industries that contribute so much are under constant threat from the destructive policies of the political and inner-city elite in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne," said Daniel Wild, IPA's deputy executive director.
Citing report findings, he said the policy of net zero emissions by 2050 would cost south west Queensland at least $47 billion in forgone economic output and will cause the cancellation of 77,000 new jobs, more than half of the region's current workforce.
He also said Queensland's environmental bureaucracy had grown by over 50 per cent since 2000 while employment in the state's agricultural sector had halved.
"South west Queensland is a key net zero and green bureaucracy impact zone," he said.
"Shutting down crucial industries in Darling Downs-Maranoa will be devastating for locals.
"Its impact will also be felt nationwide because this part of the country keeps the lights on and puts food on the table for all Australians."
Accordingly, the Darling Downs-Maranoa region faces economic decline due to these policies, the report says.
Since 2015, local employment has grown by less than half the rate than the number of working-age people in the region, which means it will be harder to find work in the region into the future.
"There is a palpable fear in these communities, and they are sick and tired of not being listened to by political elites," Mr Wild said. "Each year, there are more Brisbane-based bureaucrats with clipboards telling Queensland's farmers what they can and can't do, than there are actual farmers."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
