Institute of Public Affairs tours southern Queensland to confront 'green tape' regulation

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
January 3 2023 - 8:15am
The title of one of the reports produced by the Institute of Public Affairs, discussed in public meetings in southern Queensland at the end of 2021.

Southern Queenslanders have been told that they face economic decline thanks to policies being promoted by a 'political and inner-city elite' from Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

