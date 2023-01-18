Queensland Country Life
Big Country agents delighted with sale quality

January 19 2023 - 10:00am
Craig Herring of Queensland Rural with successful 2022 purchasers Kelvin and Margaret Maloney, Kenilworth Brahmans, Mount Coolon and vendor Theresa Taylor, Clukan Brahmans, Jambin with the $160,000 Clukan Jaguar. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

The central and north Australian stud cattle selling year will commence with an "outstanding" offering of a record 501 lots of red and grey Brahman bulls and heifers, on Monday and Tuesday, February 6 and 7, at Charters Towers, when auctioneers Queensland Rural call "Sale-O" at the 30th Big Country Bull and Female Sale.

