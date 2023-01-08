I'd written almost 2000 words for this week's column on youth crime, enough to send my wonderful editor off on stress leave.
When I got to the end I realised that the missing piece from this conversation continues to be prevention. Not early intervention or rehabilitation but actual prevention.
As a wonderful human I know said on this issue, "hurt people, hurt people" and unfortunately, the stark reality is that these offenders didn't wake up one day and start stealing cars and carrying knives because they had safe, stable, happy homes where education and success is celebrated and where doing the right thing and being a good person was emulated by the examples that surround them.
The direct opposite is true of most of them. We know that and there's little dispute of it.
Yet in all the hub-bub there is little conversation on the actions and powers and funding for the gate-keepers of at-risk infants and children.
It's a cop-out to say that we can't blame poor parenting when, more often than not, we can.
Our society commands the expectation that children will be fed, clothed, protected and safe as an absolute, not negotiable, necessity no matter who you are or where you come from.
If that necessity isn't met it is then the role of the community, children's services, the police and the courts to protect those children from neglect.
Where a parent is not functioning as a parent the state must be the gatekeeper for those children.
But children's services and the web of other support services that scaffold them are now positioned to be unable to actually remove children until they are at risk of certain harm or death.
And even then, the system has failed kids who should have been removed, over and over again. We have an unacceptable focus on rehabilitating poor parenting rather than protecting children.
Stories where a child is removed from an abusive home and placed with extended family across the street where the violence then worsens are not fairy tales.
Stories of children who become offenders and re-offend in order to be returned to detention centres because they are safer and happier there, aren't made up either.
And while I certainly am not saying violent, dangerous offenders deserve a pity party, I am saying that at some point we could have prevented many of them escalating to that point if we had prioritised and protected their 1-, 3- or 5-year-old selves in the first place.
What I do know from lived experience is this; cycles do not break themselves.
If we want better for kids we have to show them that they are the priority, teach them that they are valued, emulate that their success is to be celebrated.
Protect them unquestioningly. We can not accept that allowing children to be wrecked by adults over and over again is something we should tolerate.
So, while the conversation skirts around youth justice I hope we also start having conversations about early removal, permanent foster care, better rights for foster parents and children in foster care, Domestic Violence Orders for the protection of children, adoption and approaches to breaking the cycles of abuse that focus on the safety and outcomes of children as the number one priority and the only unit of measure that counts.
- Bess O'Connor, Mum-of-all-trades
ALSO READ:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.