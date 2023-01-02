A Brahman breeder has been airlifted to hospital after he was reportedly trampled by a bull, north west of Gympie on Monday morning.
Rockstar Brahmans stud principal Stuart Vollmerhausen of Gunalda had reportedly suffered injuries to his head and lower body in the stockyard incident.
The Sunshine Coast-based LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to the rural property, 28km north west of Gympie, just after 8.30 on Monday morning.
The pilot landed the aircraft at the rural property and the medical team joined Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics in treating the patient.
Mr Vollmerhausen was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
Stuart and his wife Lynda Vollmerhausen registered their Rockstar Brahmans stud with the Australian Brahman Breeders Association in 2015.
The Vollmerhausens sold five Brahman heifers at the Gympie Brahman Female sale in June 2022, for an average price of $22,000 and second top of $43,000 for Rockstar Alyssa 178.
They also sold two bulls at their first Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale in 2021 for an average of $21,000.
