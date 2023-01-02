Queensland Country Life
Brahman breeder Stuart Vollmerhausen airlifted after being trampled by bull near Gympie

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated January 2 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
Stuart Vollmerhausen, Rockstar Brahmans, Theebine at the 2019 Gympie Brahman Female. File photo.

A Brahman breeder has been airlifted to hospital after he was reportedly trampled by a bull, north west of Gympie on Monday morning.

