Australian meat industry diplomat, Graeme Goodsir, passes away

By Stephen Martyn
January 4 2023 - 8:15am
Graeme Goodsir receiving the 2014 Jim Wolfensohn award from Dr Haschek-Hock, as part of the Sydney University North American Association. Picture supplied.

Graeme Campbell Goodsir, a true gentlemen and diplomat in an international meat industry not noted for the prevalence of either quality, passed away peacefully in his home in Mechanicsburg in Pennslyvania last week, aged 87.

