A new business has popped up in Millmerran over the Christmas break - but it's not a boutique clothing store, homewares or any of the other usual suspects - it's a laundromat.
Mill Inn Tavern owners, brothers Josh and Nat Volz, and the local Mitre 10 owner Matt Bauman came together to open the business, MNJ's Laundromat.
Josh Volz said while not the usual new business you see in town, it was something the community needed.
"It's something we have spoken about - we have been in town for nine years," he said of he and his brother.
"We bought a block of shops to put our bottlemart on and had the space that we didn't know what to do with."
The business is now in its second week of operation, and has been "going awesome".
"For us it's a bit of a pet project. We're not here to make a lot of money - we're just in it because we like doing things for the community that they need or want," Mr Volz said.
"It's great to see the feedback we're getting from people; people are happy there's a laundromat in town providing that service."
So far the business has been very busy, and Mr Volz said that will only increase as the weather cools down.
"There's a lot of travellers and a lot of industry... we've got the power station and the coal mine and during the power station outages a lot of men come to town and just require somewhere to wash their clothes," he said.
"We don't know much about laundromats to be honest, I'm learning a lot but I guess in winter there's going to be more of a demand for a laundromat.
"We're finding the machines have been used most of the day at the moment, we're actually planning to get some more."
Alongside the laundry machines is a dog wash - something Mr Volz said was proving to be more popular than he anticipated.
"It has been awesome," he said.
"Matt from the Mitre 10, he's got a little dog and he washes it in the bath and he wanted a dog wash, so that's why we put the dog wash in.
"We're finding a lot of support for the dog wash - apparently there's lots of little house dogs in Millmerran."
Mr Volz said they didn't hesitate to invest in the business.
"I didn't see any red flags, I just didn't hesitate - Millmerran is a great little town," he said.
"I guess you've got to have the foresight to see what the community want.
"I feel as though if you invest in the community, the community will invest in you."
Kelly is the National Digital Specialist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
