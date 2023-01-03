The saying goes that one good turn deserves another, which means that Clermont's Michelle Boyes must have done more than many, judging by the community response when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021.
Thirty-two years the groundsperson at the Clermont State High School, Michelle's shock diagnosis came when she bumped her breast at work and the pain didn't go away.
A mammogram revealed a small lump not present at her regular screening a few months earlier, confirmed by a biopsy, and surgery quickly followed.
It came just after Michelle had undergone a hysterectomy, and was followed not long after by the sad news of the death of one of her best friends to breast cancer.
"I was a bit of a train wreck," Michelle said.
Unbeknownst to her, while she was away in Rockhampton for medical appointments following her surgery, her friend and neighbour Tracey Marteene organised a working bee at her house, via a social media call-out.
"Michelle is going through some serious health issues and I am hoping we can all pull together to get some warmth in her house before winter arrives," she wrote on Anzac Day 2022. "After consulting (a) local builder to confirm a wood fireplace could be installed in Michelle's house, he has not only offered to instal but to also supply (free of charge)."
What followed was a two-day working bee by around 35 people, which in Tracey's words achieved all she wanted and so much more.
Aging lattice verandah railings were replaced with pool fencing, doors were sanded and refitted, the kitchen, dining and lounge rooms were cleaned from top to bottom, old evaporative air ducts were blocked up, the back entrance was pressure cleaned, trees were cut down and pruned, gardens beds were made and mulched, and old timber was removed from beneath the house, in a massive makeover.
As well as the wood fire, a local electrician donated and installed an air-conditioner, and rugs were bought for the house's floors.
Much of it was achieved by an account at the Clermont Mitre 10 shop that all could donate to, along with others bringing smokos and cooking up sausage sizzles.
Recounting the details months later, Michelle was still overwhelmed by the generosity shown by her community, which also included a $10,000 bank account top-up by the Clermont Bears rugby league club.
"I suppose from being at the school for 30 years, in the community - everybody knows me, I know everybody," she said. "You just don't expect anything."
MORE READING:
In Tracey's words though, there wouldn't be a person in town with a bad word to say about Michelle.
"She's done so much for the community, from kids to adults to older people," she said. "One said he'd picked up so much paper in his lunch hour with Michelle that she probably kept him out of jail."
As well as quietly guiding the less fortunate in the school grounds with line marking and similar work, saying she treated them as she wanted to be treated, it emerges that she's been involved with the Anglican Church all her life and has hosted medical students visiting the town, showing them around, and gardened for John and Jan Burnett on weekends to help put her children through university.
Responding on the social media page where all the organising was planned, Michelle urged everyone to "bang on the back door anytime, kettle will be boiling" as a way of thanking them.
With Tracey's help, she organised a stall at the recent Clermont Beef Expo, raising $5000 for the McGrath Foundation, who worked in the background to help her through the ordeal.
Once again, the community came to the fore, donating a fridge for the raffle first prize, as well as making items for the stall.
Two foundation nurses came out for the day, visiting Clermont and Moranbah Hospitals along the way.
Michelle, who says she feels like the Queen of Clermont because everybody has spoilt her rotten, received the exciting cancer all-clear three days before her 62nd birthday on New Year's Eve, for a double celebration.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.