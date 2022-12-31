NSW bull rider killed in New Year's Eve rodeo

A New England bull rider has been killed at a popular rodeo in Queensland on New Year's Eve.
The 25-year-old rider was competing at Warwick Show and Rodeo Society's New Years Eve Rodeo last night when he sustained injuries about 8.14pm.
Queensland Police confirmed he was kicked by the bull while he was on the ground.
"After he fell off he was struck by the bull," a Queensland Police media spokesperson said.
He suffered serious chest injuries and was transported to Warwick Hospital by ambulance but he died a short time later.
Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Inc posted on Facebook that it was with 'great sadness' that they confirm the passing of a competitor in the Novice Bull Ride at their New Year's Eve Rodeo.
"The management committee of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Inc extends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the competitor," the post said.
In an effort to support the family, the society will be passing the hat around at its National Rodeo Association junior rodeo to assist the family.
"Please understand that this is a very difficult time for the family, the society and the National Rodeo Association, so we request that the privacy of the family is upheld at this difficult time," the post said.
Police are preparing a report for the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.