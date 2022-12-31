Queensland Country Life
New England bull rider killed at Warwick New Year's Eve rodeo

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
Updated January 1 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:17am
NSW bull rider killed in New Year's Eve rodeo

A New England bull rider has been killed at a popular rodeo in Queensland on New Year's Eve.

