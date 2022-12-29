Queensland duo arrested for weapons, property offences

Police have charged a man and woman following investigations into several property offences across the south west.
The duo were wanted on several alleged property and weapons offences.
On Wednesday morning (December 28,) the pair were taken into custody at a property at Kogan by specialist police officers.
A 29-year-old man from The Gums has been charged with 18 offences, including four counts of unlawful possession of motor vehicles, four counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, two counts of unlawful entry of vehicle for committing indictable offence at night and one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence, enter dwelling and commit, evasion and stealing.
He was expected to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court today (December 29).
A 34-year-old Chinchilla woman has been charged with two counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, and one count each of fraud (dishonestly obtain property from another) and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
She is expected to appear at Dalby Magistrates Court in February.
Investigations are continuing.
