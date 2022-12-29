Queensland Country Life
Biggenden fatal shed fire deliberate: police

By Marty Silk
Updated December 29 2022 - 1:49pm, first published 1:46pm
Police believe the shed fire that killed a man and his daughter in Queensland was deliberately lit. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

The shed fire that killed Biggenden father Todd Mooney and his 10-year-old daughter Kirra is believed to be deliberately lit, police said.

