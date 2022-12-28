Queensland Country Life
David Littleproud backs national gun register, but not national licence

By Jamieson Murphy
Updated December 29 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:36am
Nats leader backs national gun register, but not national licence

THE Nationals leader has backed "common sense" calls for a national gun register following the Wieambilla shooting in his electorate, but was wary of suggestions about a national gun licence.

