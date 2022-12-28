Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Qld power plant set for coal cap compo

By Marty Silk
Updated December 28 2022 - 11:44am, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taxpayers will foot the bill for a compensation claim by mining giant Rio Tinto. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

Taxpayers will fund compensation of up to $450 million for Rio Tinto to offset the impact of a coal price cap on its Gladstone Power Station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.