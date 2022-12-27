Queensland Country Life
Millmerran car crash murder accused faces court

By Rex Martinich
Updated December 27 2022 - 12:31pm, first published 12:21pm
A Qld man has faced court charged with murder, with police alleging he ran down a 55 year old man. (Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS)

A Queensland man accused of murdering a 55-year-old man by deliberately driving into him on Christmas Day has faced court (Tuesday December 27).

