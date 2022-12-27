Bruce Highway shut south of Townsville after truck crash

The Bruce Highway at Cromarty is expected to be closed until at least mid-afternoon due to an overnight (December 26) truck crash.
Around 10pm, a B-double truck heading north on the Bruce Highway left the roadway at the Mackenzie Creek Bridge, coming to rest in the creek bed.
The truck driver, a 49-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Townsville University Hospital for treatment.
Diversions are in place for cars only, while emergency services clear the scene, via Woodstock-Giru Road.
The diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles and any vehicles towing should take caution.
The bridge will be examined prior to re-opening.
Investigations are continuing.
