Bruce Highway shut south of Townsville after truck crash

Updated December 27 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:38am
Image via Google Maps.

The Bruce Highway at Cromarty is expected to be closed until at least mid-afternoon due to an overnight (December 26) truck crash.

