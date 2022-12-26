You clicked and we listened - take a look at ten of the top stories from Queensland Country Life in 2022.
For Central Queensland grazier Frank Finger, his pack of kelpie dogs are invaluable to the successful running of his family's cattle operation at Hillview near Clermont.
Three years ago, Frank was approached by Ambient Entertainment, to ask if he would be interested in featuring in the new ABC Documentary series Muster Dogs.
Rural Queenslanders and the Brahman industry were saddened to learn of the passing of two of its stalwarts.
Ron Kirk, late of Yenda, Gayndah, died at home on December 25 (2021), while Lorena Jefferis, formerly of Elrose, Cloncurry, lost her three-year battle with cancer on December 26 (2021).
Going somewhere?
Regional Queenslanders were promised more options for air travel after new low-cost domestic airline Bonza revealed it will offer 25 routes between 16 destinations across the eastern seaboard.
The carrier said they will flights between Albury, Avalon, Bundaberg, Cairns, Coffs Harbour, Gladstone, Mackay, Melbourne, Mildura, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba Wellcamp, Townsville and the Whitsunday Coast.
Regional Queensland was experiencing drastically low rental vacancy rates, with one town essentially dropping to 0 per cent while another struggles with overcrowding.
A Real Estate Institute of Queensland's residential vacancy report revealed vacancy rates got as tight as 0.1 per cent in Maryborough in 2021 in a record low across the history of the report.
Especially considering it was never supposed to be sold... or driven, ever.
Lloyds Auctions sold the prototype 1979 Holden Commodore for $108,000.
The rodeo community was grieving the loss of a two-time Australian Bareback Champion.
Matthew Makinson, 31, was killed at Mountain Creek early in April after his crashed vehicle was found by a passing motorist in vegetation beside a Sunshine Coast motorway onramp.
Gayndah school teacher Michelle Geary was dedicated to her family and her students, according to her husband Robert Geary.
Ms Geary died in November after being bitten by an eastern brown snake when she was exiting her car outside her North Burnett home.
A young woman in the state's central west has a resume which includes camel jockey, contract musterer, and station cook, and now, along with support from her husband, is taking on a new adventure - caravan park owner.
Maryellen Boyd Blacket, 30, and husband Scott Blacket, 27, can now call Boulia Caravan Park their 'forever home', buying it in January after spending the last three-and-a-half years leasing it.
Faced with the challenge of attracting and retaining people to live and work in outback Queensland, a husband and wife team implemented changes to ensure new staff felt welcomed not only into their business, but the whole community.
Cunnamulla Bakery owners Nick and Kate Land went to great lengths to fill their team, helping willing workers with visas, buying and furnishing accommodation, ordering in traditional and cultural foods, and facilitating social connections to ensure migrants felt at home in the town.
Former Droughtmaster Australia CEO Neil Donaldson passed away surrounded by his family in April, after battling poor health for some time.
Mr Donaldson, aged 66, enjoyed a long career in the rural industry.
