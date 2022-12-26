Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

BEST OF 2022: Strathmore Station using giant 200ft planter at Georgetown

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
December 26 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 200ft airseeder in action at Strathmore Station near Georgetown. Photo: Kerry Harris

A precision cotton planter in the north west that stretches 60 metres or 200 foot could be among the world's biggest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.